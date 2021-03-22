Earthquakes near Altamont | Altamont Foundation





Gelderland – An earthquake occurred on Saturday evening near Altamont.

Two separate earthquakes were recorded five kilometers southwest of the village, according to the US Geological Survey. The first occurred at 6:22 pm with a magnitude of 1.9 on the Richter scale and a depth of 13.2 kilometers. The second one took place at 6:39 pm, with a force of 2.0 on the Richter scale and a depth of 13.9 kilometers.

More than 50 small earthquakes have occurred in and around Altamont since January 1, 2000, according to research on the U.S. Geological Survey website.

Three decades ago, a seismograph was placed in Helderberg by the New York State Geological Survey to track tremors there – part of a network that records seismic activity in the northeastern United States and Canada.

Since the 1980s, there have been small earthquakes in the Helderbergs

“We feel that there is a possibility of an earthquake of great magnitude [magnitude] 6, “Gary Notice, Research Assistant in Seismology, told The Enterprise in 1991, when a seismograph was installed.

Notice said that the Thompsons Lake area was hit by a series of small earthquakes, one of which occurred on February 8, 1982, with a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale, and no one felt it. It was preceded by several small earthquakes called frontal tremors, which usually occur days or hours before a larger earthquake. Aftershocks can occur for years after an earthquake.

Most earthquakes occur along the edges of Earth’s tectonic plates. Because of the forces in Earth’s molten core, tectonic plates move at a rate of up to four inches per year, and they travel on a layer of soft rocks called the morosphere.

Plates separate or collide along their boundaries as they move, causing earthquakes and earthquakes. Even earthquakes many miles from plate boundaries can often be explained by the cascading effect of collision reserve stress.

The fault line runs from the Helderbergs to Lake George in the Adirondacks. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake caused damage in Ausable Forks in 2002. On October 7, 1983, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Newcombe, Essex.

These two earthquakes were in the Adirondack in rural areas where no one was injured.

Scientists have developed two methods of measuring the magnitude of earthquakes – by size and through maximum intensity. Volume is the most common scale, and it is often expressed on the Richter Scale.

Scientists measure meandering on a seismograph and compare that to a standard reference for earthquakes. The resulting number expresses the strength of the earthquake where it started. Each integer expresses a 10-fold increase in the Earth’s motion.

Usually up to 2 will be detected by tools only; A volume 3 can be felt on the inside; Most people can feel M4 and cause slight damage; M5 can be felt all and the damage is mild to moderate; M6 causes medium to large damage; M7 causes heavy damage; And with an M8 earthquake or greater, there is much damage.

The 1906 San Francisco earthquake, probably the most visible in American consciousness, had a magnitude of 8.3.

On June 17, 1991, Shohari County was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4. In the 1870s and 1880s, there were two earthquakes in Shohari County strong enough for people to feel.

The largest earthquake recorded in New York State was at Massena in St. Lawrence County on September 5, 1944 and had a magnitude of 6.

A devastating earthquake occurs roughly every 20 years in New York State.

