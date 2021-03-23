More rain is forecast in Australia’s aftermath of the worst floods in decades – BBC News





Areas of Australia that have experienced the worst floods in decades are suffering the heaviest rainfall, and a peak is expected on Tuesday. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told MPs "there is still a serious risk" and weather officials said it was "very far away". The entire coastline of New South Wales has been put on alert, with troops and hundreds of volunteers deployed. Roads and bridges have been cut, cars and signs have been flooded, animals have been soiled and schools are closed.

