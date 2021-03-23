The Sturgeon-Salmond saga: what’s next for Scotland? – BBC Newsnight





Nicola Sturgeon has clarified that he violated the ministry code by participating in the Alex Salmond saga. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

In an independent investigation by Irish lawyer James Hamilton, the Prime Minister was examining whether the Prime Minister had deceived the Scottish Parliament as to what he knew and when. In her report, Ms. Sturgeon provided the MSPs with an “incomplete account of the events”. But he said this is a “real failure of memory,” and not a deliberate one. Mr. Hamilton said, therefore, that Ms. Sturgeon did not violate any provision of the code. The code sets standards that are expected of Scottish government ministers, and expects anyone who deliberately deceives Holyrood to resign. Published by Allan Little of the BBC. #BBCNews #BBC #Newsnight Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

