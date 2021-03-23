Johnson warns Covid third wave will “clean up our coast”





Boris Johnson warns that the third wave of coronavirus plunging across Europe will "clean up our coast as well"

And it is well known that Johnson spoke with President Macron and Chancellor Merkel yesterday to demand cooperation on vaccines after the EU threatened to block exports to the UK. But there was also good news, as a large-scale study in the United States showed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and very effective. The latest 24-hour government data shows that another 17 people have been killed with Covid, although Monday's data is often sparse. This is the lowest daily figure since September. The UK has a total of just over 126,000. There have been another 5,300 new cases in the UK. And another 367,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. Nearly 28 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, which means more than 30 million doses have been distributed in the UK.



