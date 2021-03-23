Miami Beach’s emergency coverage during spring break Covid at risk – BBC News





A state of emergency has been declared in the US city of Miami Beach, Florida, due to the risk of coronavirus due to the large number of people gathered for spring breaks. It has been announced that the temperature on the island from 20:00 to 06:00 will be in force until at least April 12th. There are traffic restrictions along the local cover, and businesses in South Beach need to close.

