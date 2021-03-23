Uncategorized
CCTV footage shows the man caught on the bus in Reading – BBC News
The video on the circuit video shows a moving moment when a man was hit by a bus in Reading. Simon Smith knocked the vehicle to the ground as he was walking down Gun Street. He was able to walk again and only suffered bruises. No arrests have been made. Reading Buses says it has been a tremendous event that is being investigated internally. Warning: Some people may find the footage disturbing. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
The World in Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP
Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP
Just good news https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246 .
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]