Manchester attack: Question Time discusses “Didsbury Mosque” brochure – BBC News





A question-and-answer listener said he was given an anti-Western pamphlet at Manchester’s Didsbury Mosque. Before the mosque was attended by Salman Ramadan Abedi’s father, the man who carried out the bomb attack on Monday. However, a participant in the mosque who was in the audience said the mosque had a “multicultural community” and said the brochure was “not official”. The mosque condemned the attack on Wednesday, saying “cowardice has no place in our society”. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

