The video has been stabbed by a Hong Kong lawmaker – BBC News





Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho is one of Hong Kong's most controversial politicians, and has been heavily criticized by pro-democracy protesters. When Mr. Ho was campaigning for the upcoming election, he was attacked by a man who appeared as an aide. The assailant was arrested shortly thereafter. The video of the event appeared on social media and has been spread by Hong Kong news. Mr. Ho and others were sent to the hospital with injuries. He later sent a message online saying he was fine and had a skin wound.



