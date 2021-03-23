Trump has visited the southern border after the ICE candidate suddenly came out





President Donald Trump’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border has come after his threat came back to completely close the southern border. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that Trump has also withdrawn Ron Vitiello’s appointment to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and has surprised the Department of Homeland Security and members of Congress, sources familiar with the appointment told CNN. CNN’s Jake Tapper also discusses Trump’s visit with Senator John Kennedy (R-LA). #CNN #New.



source