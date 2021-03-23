The White House has accepted the quid pro quo for Ukraine’s support





Acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, made an astonishing acceptance by confirming that President Donald Trump froze nearly $ 400 million with U.S. security aid to Ukraine, partly to put pressure on the country to investigate Democrats. Mulvaney stressed that he was aware of only a U.S. request to investigate the management of a hacker National Democratic Commission server in the 2016 election, but text messages between U.S. diplomats show Ukraine’s commitment to conduct an investigation into Burisma, the company on its board. The son of former Vice President Joe Biden sat down. Biden is not wrong. “That’s why we kept the money,” Mulvaney said after listing the 2016 investigation and Trump’s broad concerns about corruption in Ukraine. After weeks of denying that there was a political quid pro quo when Trump attached security aid to Ukraine, Mulvaney confirmed the existence of a quid pro quo and offered him the answer: “Above.” .



