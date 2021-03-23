2019 election results: Former Prime Minister Theresa May asked about projected victory – BBC News





Former Prime Minister Theresa May says she seems assured of a “very happy majority” by her successors. He also had a seat at Maidenhead. When asked how he managed the majority, he said: “In this election people had a very clear chance to know whether they wanted to guarantee Brexit and they knew they would give Brexit if a Conservative majority government came in.” These elections were blocked in Parliament. that was to make sure we could get over it, do Brexit and move forward. ”And can Mr Johnson get a trade deal with the EU by the end of next year?” “Yes,” says Ms May. in the original set of negotiations, both in political expression. “With both sides willing to be able to deliver now, it’s possible.” Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog .



