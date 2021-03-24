A campaign launched to make 30km / h streets the norm for cities around the world





Streets for life: why # love30? Low-speed streets save lives and are the heart of every community. Speed ​​limits of 30 km / h, where people and traffic mix, make the streets safe, healthy, green and livable, in other words, the streets to live. 6th UN Global Road Safety Week calls on policymakers to act on low-speed streets around the world, limiting speeds to 30 km / h where people walk, live and play. Join the # Love30 campaign to request speed limits of 30 km / h to become the norm for cities and towns around the world. What are the advantages of 30 km / h streets? The 30 km / h streets are safe and healthy. 30 km / h streets protect everyone who uses them, but especially the most vulnerable, such as pedestrians, cyclists, children and the elderly, and people with disabilities. 30 km / h streets that mix people and traffic help prevent road deaths and promote physical activity, because when the streets are safe, people walk and cycle more. The 30 km / h streets are green. 30 km / h streets are crucial in efforts to move to carbon-free mobility. Streets that promote safe walking and cycling can reduce car dependence and harmful vehicle emissions that contribute to climate change. To protect the environment, people need safe streets with low speeds that encourage sustainable transport choices. Streets of 30 km / h can be lived. Low-speed streets for life are at the heart of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and can facilitate many of its goals. As we build better than the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone should benefit from low-speed streets, so that they not only survive, but can survive. 30 km / h streets where people and traffic are a mixture of streets for life. Join 6th UN Global Road Safety Week to help meet political commitments at national and local level to reach 30 km / h speed limits in urban areas; create local support for these speed measures to create safe, healthy, green and vibrant cities; and build momentum towards the launch of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 and the 2022 UN General Assembly High Level Meeting.

