closing the gap to stop neglected tropical diseases





Today, on World Water Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced its strategy on water, sanitation and hygiene as part of a joint effort by the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and neglected tropical diseases (NTD) sectors to eradicate them. diseases over the next decade. The ‘“Global Strategy on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases – 2021 – 2030.”‘complements the recently launched new NTD roadmap and aligns with sustainable development goals 6.1 and 6.2 related to drinking water and sanitation. “Closer coordination and co-operation between the two sectors is crucial for the removal of NTDs” said Dr. Maria Neira, Director, WHO Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health. “Good hygiene and access to water and sanitation are important in the prevention, care and management of all 20 poverty diseases that massively affect the health of over a billion people.” Increased collective action will require stronger political leadership and long-term, smart investments that recognize WASH as a fundamental pillar of public health. The goals of the strategy include: Raising awareness of the relationship between WASH and NTD and engaging nationally and globally

Sharing data to highlight inequalities, target investments, and track progress

Creating high quality evidence and incorporating it into guidelines and national strategies

Joint planning, delivery and evaluation of programs to improve accountability, sustainability and equity. “This strategy prioritizes quality research and evidence-based data for decision-making and facilitates the joint implementation of NTD programs to save lives and improve lives”Said Dr. Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela, Director of the WHO’s Department of Neglected Tropical Diseases Control. “It will guide the scale of basic WASH and health services and contribute to the goal of the NTD plan to provide 100% access to basic water, sanitation and hygiene in areas endemic to NTDs. “. Without clean water and soap, it is difficult to carry out simple and effective public health actions that can prevent and manage debilitating NTDs: washing the face due to trachoma, a disease that leads to painful, irreversible blindness; limb washing for lymphatic filariasis, in which worms attack the lymphatic system and cause severe edema, especially of the legs; washing rabies wounds, where thorough cleaning of the lesion after a dog bite can reduce the chances of being infected with the dog saliva virus; and hand washing for intestinal worms whose eggs are ingested with food improperly manipulated and contaminated with soil. Large inequalities in access to WASH remain: at least 2 billion people rely on an unsafe water supply; 673 million practice open defecation, and an estimated 3 billion people do not have access to basic hand washing devices1 practice personal hygiene. The need for a joint WASH / NTD initiative to integrate the relatively unrelated activities of these two important sectors became apparent after the publication of the first NTD roadmap in 2012. This led to the publication of the first strategy and action plan in 2015.2 which provided a framework for collaboration and joint planning, delivery, and evaluation of the program. Currently, several countries plan to establish new coordination systems and seek to increase the availability and quality of data on WASH and NTDs, to ensure that WASH services are targeted at the communities that need them most. ————————————

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos