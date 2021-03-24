Tigray conflict: Testimonies of alleged war crimes





The Ethiopian leader has acknowledged that violence has been committed in the northern Tigray region for the first time, and has claimed responsibility for soldiers who have raped women or committed other war crimes. The conflict there began last November when ethnic and political tensions erupted between the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. It is a world far removed from 2019 when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize for ending one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts between Eritrea and Ethiopia. Now, Ahmed’s troops have been accused of working with the Eritrean army, systematically killing hundreds of unarmed civilians in Tigray. The massacre in Axum last November is well documented. Witnesses in other places like Adrigrat have reported violence and executions. We managed to get to Tigray and talked to some people who were able to escape the atrocities. We should warn you: this report provides a very serious testimony. .



