One-year closure: Looking back on dark and difficult times





Remember the last normal day, the masks and the quarantine and the fronts of the boarded shops and the sound of ambulance sirens on the silent streets? 12 very long months have passed. When we look back on this dark and difficult year, we leave you with its most compelling moments. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .



source