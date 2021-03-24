Connect with us

Uncategorized

One-year closure: Looking back on dark and difficult times

Avatar

Published

5 mins ago

on

By



Remember the last normal day, the masks and the quarantine and the fronts of the boarded shops and the sound of ambulance sirens on the silent streets? 12 very long months have passed. When we look back on this dark and difficult year, we leave you with its most compelling moments. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX
Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/
Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: