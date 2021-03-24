Exclusive: The victim of church abuse refuses to speak his anonymity





The former vicar, who was bullied and psychologically abused by men and boys, was backed by a church culture that was “untouchable”. That’s the discovery of an independent review that found 27 victims of the priest Jonathan Fletcher, the failure of Emmanuel Church at Wimbledon. Metropolitan Police is gathering information on allegations, including one related to a sexual act. One of the victims has admitted to renouncing his anonymity for an exclusive interview with Channel 4 News. Lee Furney says he invited Jonathan Fletcher to participate in nude massages. And he says there are more victims of sexual abuse. .



source