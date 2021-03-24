Minute silence on anniversary of Covid death in UK – BBC News





A one-minute silence has been observed in the UK to remember the victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the Covid blockade being announced in the UK. In the entire pandemic, there have been 147,681 deaths in the UK and Covid-19 was mentioned in the death certificate; 126,172 in the 28 days of the positive test.

