Croatia: Response to the Tringa Earthquake – Operation Update Report No. 1 (MDRHR004) – Croatia





Summary of planned revisions to the Emergency Action Plan:

As a result of ongoing lessons learned in the first three months of the operation, as well as resource and capacity assessments, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies plans to review the emergency appeal by the end of March. The review will include operational changes, the largest of which is the removal of cash assistance grants to 10,000 people, and changes to the budget that reflect bilateral cash and in-kind contributions to the Committee on the Rights of the Child. It is estimated that the funding requirements for the emergency appeal will be reduced by about 3 million Swiss francs.

Upcoming operational changes planned in the EA review:

The goal of 10,000 people receiving unconditional, multipurpose cash grants to meet basic needs, and financial service provider purchases will be removed from the EAP, reducing the overall budget by 2,465,300 Swiss francs. One-time cash grant payments will now be covered by local fundraising for the CRC and bilateral cash contributions.

However, given the importance of this cash assistance, the IFRC ROE CVA team will continue to provide the necessary remote or field support if requested and will participate in a lessons-learned workshop for the process. A specific workshop learned from the CVA lesson may also be considered.

The Committee on the Rights of the Child has acknowledged that its current capacity to provide hot meals is inadequate. Before January 12, when “Pleter Usluge”, a state-owned company operating in the hospitality sector, took over preparing hot meals, CRC was using its own field kitchens that only had the capacity to produce up to 200 meals each. The new and fully stocked kitchen containers will provide an average of 7,000 hot meals per day, and will be added within the shelter in the upcoming EA review to supplement the industrial refrigerators (2) and freezers (2) already listed on the EPoA.

Two vehicles will be replaced by three quad bikes to deliver humanitarian aid to remote villages as they are more suitable for off-road conditions.

3 CRC staff positions will be added – Warehouse Manager for 7 months, Field Coordinator for Terenga for 7 months and Humanitarian Coordinator (to lead the NGO Coordination Forum) for 6 months.

A regional workshop on earthquake response will be included in the EA review.

Projected budget changes in the EA Funding Requirements review:

Under the shelter, CRC received a large amount of in-kind donations, including 100 electric tent heaters, 300 field beds, 2 5 kW generators, 30 2 kW generators, 50 tables and chairs, 8 tents for food distribution and tarpaulin from bilateral partners which were included In the packing table. The reduction in EA’s budget will be offset by three additional “Alaska” tents, a higher specification for oil heaters (already donated by the Finnish Red Cross, please see donations received in the packing table here) and an increase in furniture and equipment for container housing.

Under Livelihoods and Basic Needs, 2 new vehicles and 5 forklift trucks will be covered by contributions from CRC’s bilateral partners. The budget cut will be partially offset by increases in the cost of sorting and packing food and health assistance, and 4 local coordinators in Dubai Municipality for a period of 11 months (these employees will be transferred to livelihoods and basic needs from NS promotion in the next EA review).

In the health framework, some PPE, hygiene items and 4 local branch coordinators for PSS activities will now be covered by contributions from CRC’s bilateral partners. This will be partially offset by printing / reprinting PSS booklets for school children, kindergarteners and their teachers.

Under WASH, costs related to the purchase of one vehicle, equipment, and operating costs for a WASH team to clean up water wells will be covered through contributions from CRC’s bilateral partners.

Under Protection, Gender and Inclusion, costs related to the purchase of emergency kits for the RFL team will now be covered through contributions from CRC’s bilateral partners. The budget cuts will be compensated for by adding supplies and materials to arrange activities for the elderly in collective shelters, and community protection activities, such as creating child-friendly spaces.

In the context of strengthening National Societies, the budget for transporting volunteers and staff and the daily allowance to the operational site will be increased as it was underestimated at the beginning of the process; Cell phones and laptops for local branches, the costs of one financial assistant will now be covered by contributions from CRC’s bilateral partners; The costs associated with developing the PER Action Plan will be reduced.

In the framework of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies guarantee, the level of planned support from the rules of participation will be reduced and the requirements of the Director of Operations within the country extended.

Due to the adjustments in the planned activities, the relevant budget lines will be adjusted to reflect the above-mentioned changes in the upcoming revision of the operating budget and the operating budget. However, planned outcomes, outputs and targets will remain the same (excluding cash grant targets) and a federation-wide approach will be used for operations update reports.

