Global Earthquake Report for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Try our free app!

See also: monthly reports

Wednesday, 24 March 2021 11:20

11:20 AM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on March 24, 2021

Summary: 5 earthquakes 5.0+, 37 earthquakes 4.0+, 79 earthquakes 3.0+, 245 earthquakes 2.0+ (366 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 5 earthquakes, score 4+: 37 earthquakes, score 3+: 79 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 245 earthquakes no earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 2.9 x 1013 joules (8.1 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 6970) Tons of TNT or 0.4 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (last 24 hours): # 1: 5.3 Greenland Sea earthquake, Svalbard and Jan Mayen, March 23, 2021 2:08 PM (GMT +0) # 2: 5.2 Earthquake 98 km northeast of Aksu, Xinjiang, China, March 24, 2021 5:14 a.m. (GMT +8) # 3: 5.1 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, March 24, 2021 11:35 p.m. (GMT +13) # 4: 5.0 Coral Sea Earthquake, 72 km northwest of Port Ulrey, Sanma County, Vanuatu, March 23, 2021 11:40 pm (GMT +11) # 5: 5.0 Maluku Sea earthquake, 61 km east of Bitung, Sulawesi Baruh, Indonesia, 24 March 2021 5:52 AM (GMT +9) # 6: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, 156 km northwest of Jayapura, Papua, Indonesia, March 23 20 21 10:01 pm (GMT +9) # 7: 4.9 Indian Ocean earthquake 129 km south of Nias Island, Sumatra Utara, Indonesia, March 24, 2021 2:26 pm (GMT +6) # 8: 4.8 South Pacific Earthquake, New Zealand, March 24, 2021 4:54 AM (GMT +13) # 9: 4.8 Indian Ocean earthquake, 122 km west of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, March 24, 2021 12:44 PM (GMT +6) ) # 10: 4.7 Philippine Sea earthquake, 224 km southeast of Davao city, Davao del Sur, Philippines, March 23, 2021, 11:09 p.m. (GMT +8) Earthquakes: # 1: 4.7 earthquake felt central iMac, 45 km northwest Chwer, Goofy Somber, Mongolia, March 23, 2021 10:46 p.m. (GMT +8) – 459 Report No. 2: 3.0 Sunga earthquake, 9.2 km southeast of Sisak, Sisak Moslavina, Croatia, March 24, 2021 5:02 a.m. (GMT + 1) – 12 Reports # 3: Earthquake 2.6 5.5 km West of Sisak, Sisak Moslavina, Croatia, March 24, 2021 5:02 a.m. (GMT +1) – 5 Reports # 4: Earthquake of 2.8 9.1 miles north of Napa, California, USA March 23, 2021 2:15 p.m. (GMT -7) – 5 Reports No. 5: 4.4 Earthquake 15 km southeast of Nahavand, Ostan Hamdan, Iran, March 23, 2021 4:36 PM (GMT +4: 30) – 4 Reports # 6: 3.0 P uake 22 miles northwest of Ardmore, Carter County, Oklahoma, Metropolis Dah America, March 23, 2021 3:34 PM (GMT -5) – 4 Reports # 7: 3.0 Earthquake 26 miles south of Hilo, Hawaii County, USA, March 23, 2021 9:34 PM (GMT -10) – 3 Reports # 8: 3.2 Earthquake in the western Mediterranean, 30 km north-east of Bejaia, Algeria, March 24, 2021 4:57 am (GMT +0) – 3 Reports # 9: 3.3 South Pacific earthquake, 186 km northeast of Tauranga , Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, March 24, 2021 8:59 p.m. (GMT +12) – Two reports # 10: 4.1 quake Canton Cañar, 36 km east of La Troncal, Provincia del Cañar, Ecuador, March 24, 2021, 2:08 a.m. (GMT -5) – Two Reports No. 11: 2.2 earthquake 4.8 km west of Sisak, Sisak Moslavina, Croatia, March 24, 2021 4:59 a.m. (GMT +1) – Two reports No. 12: 4.1 earthquake of Artea, 59 km northeast of Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, MEXICO, March 23, 2021 4:25 PM (GMT-6) – Two Reports No. 13: 2.7 Fresno County earthquake, 23 miles south of Los Banos, Merced County, California, USA, March 23, 2021 6:54 am (GMT – 7) – Two Reports No. 14: 4.0 Earthquake Canton of Naranjal, 43 km southeast of Guayaquil, Provincia del Guayas, Ecuador, 23 March 2021 9:20 am (GMT -5) – Two Reports No. 15: 4.3 South Pacific earthquake, 23 km northwest of Jayapura, Papua, Indonesia, March 23, 2021 11:48 PM (GMT +9) – 2 Reports # 16: 2.0 earthquake 6 km southwest of Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, March 23, 2021 11:52 am (GMT-4) – 2 reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous News A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred early on Wednesday morning March 24, 2021 at 5:39 a.m. local time near Huazhou, Huura County, Lima Region, Peru, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). … Read all Just 13 minutes ago, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Mumiri, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia. The tremor was recorded on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 5:23 PM local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface. … Read all Just 19 minutes ago, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred near Malaga, Eddy County, New Mexico, USA. The tremor was recorded early on Wednesday morning March 24, 2021 at 2:56 am local time, at a shallow depth of 8 miles below the surface. … Read all An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale was reported early in the evening near Ritalholio, Muncio de Ritalholio, Ritalolio County, Guatemala. … Read all Just 6 minutes ago, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest, Kern County, California, USA. The earthquake was recorded on the afternoon of Tuesday 23 March 2021 at 5:08 PM local time, at a very shallow depth of 1.8 miles below the surface. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos