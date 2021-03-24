Revealed: why the UK continued to export the deadly pesticide that kills thousands





Tens of thousands of people, including a Sri Lankan teenager Shashikala, were poisoned to death by a deadly pesticide in the UK. Hundreds of secret documents and a whistleblower cast doubt on whether the Syngenta manufacturer is making a profit in front of the public. Gramoxone weed, with its active ingredient paraquat, has helped farmers grow affordable food for decades. But it’s very deadly, it can kill you with a drink. A former UN official told us that the death toll could be in the hundreds of thousands. Gramoxone is highly toxic, having been banned from sale in the UK and EU for over 10 years. But still Syngenta makes it to Huddersfield before sending it all over the world to India including countries where it is still used by farmers today. Channel 4 News and Unearthed have revealed that Syngenta reported errors in the Gramoxona safety data. And secret company documents suggest that Syngenta had more expensive alternatives to protect its profits from consumers, which the company denies. Channel 4 News spoke to a reporter, a senior scientist at the company who has been with the company for more than 20 years, about how in 1990 he created security problems for the company. Little has changed. Syngenta denies these allegations. He told Channel 4 News that his products were “harmful to people” and that there was a “basic disagreement” with science. He also told us that he has “invested hundreds of millions of dollars” to make Gramoxone safer. Syngenta has denied putting the profits ahead of security. “It simply came to our notice then. And they’re still dying. ”And a note This exclusive report from our chief correspondent Alex Thomson addresses suicide issues, some of which may be worrisome. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

