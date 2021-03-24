Priti Patel says new asylum rules will “prevent illegal entry” and will work against traffickers





The Home Secretary has outlined plans to change the asylum system to assess how refugees arrive in the UK. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The Home Secretary has outlined plans to change the asylum system to assess how refugees arrive in the UK. Priti Patel said she wants to take action against criminal trafficking gangs and give priority to people who arrive by official means. But human rights lawyers have warned that the changes could violate international law and lead to further legal challenges and delays. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source