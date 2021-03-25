The EU plans to tighten export controls on the Covid vaccine





Boris Johnson has warned European leaders that if they impose blockades on vaccine exports, companies may refuse to make investments. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

He was talking about rules that would allow the European Commission to impose tougher rules and soon stop vaccinating exports to vaccine-free countries. The European commissioner in charge of the plan said it was not targeted at one country, but noted that the EU had sent ten million doses to the UK, but zero went the other way. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source