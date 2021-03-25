Connect with us

Russia’s Eurovision network abuses women’s rights and LGBT attitudes – BBC News

Russian candidate for Manizha Sangin 2021 Eurovision Song Contest spoke about the hatred she has received after supporting the LGBT community, women’s rights and migrants. The Tajik-born singer travels to Rotterdam with the female empowerment anthem ‘Russian Woman’. He has been abused by nationalist politicians and online commentators. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

