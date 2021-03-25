Lindsey Hilsum Somalia Piece – December 3, 2008





Former Mogadishu Channel 4 News producer Duguf – Mohammed Abdullahi Farah, died on Wednesday from Covid. Mohammed Abdullahi Farah – better known as Duguf – a Somali journalist who contributed extraordinary films and stories to 4-channel news from Mogadishu and Somalia, died there from Covid. Duguf’s 2008 film about the invasion of Somalia in Ethiopia won numerous awards, including one given by Prince Charles. Everyone who knew him will miss him. This report was broadcast on Channel 4 News on December 3, 2008. Warning: This report contains some disturbing images. .



