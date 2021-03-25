NHS England will invest £ 95 million in maternity services following a damn report and campaign





The NHS will spend £ 95 million to improve safety in maternity services in England following a scandal involving the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trusts.

The money will be used to increase the number of midwives and doctors in hospitals and increase staff training. The NHS is spending extra money on the Shrewsbury Board of Trustees in response to a damning report in which babies and mothers died dozens of years ago as a result of persistent poor care. It has been 12 years since the baby died with a couple who are campaigning for change.



