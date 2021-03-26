Progress has been made in implementing the early warning system, but actions are needed to improve program management





What GAO found

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), through the Earthquake Hazards Program (EHP), has made numerous efforts to identify earthquake hazards, such as tidal waves and landslides, to inform the public and assist decision-makers in ensuring public safety and mitigating losses. For example, the United States Geological Survey publishes National Seismic Hazard Maps, which are used to strengthen building codes across the country. U.S. Geological Survey officials, state geologists, and other stakeholders interviewed for the GAO stated that the program’s ability to fulfill its mission has been hampered by consistent discretionary resources for its core capabilities, such as conducting applied scientific research or urban risk assessments.

In response, the USGS implemented cost-saving and cost-saving measures to meet the EHP mission that are in line with some but not all of the leading practices for strategic planning, performance measurement, and human capital planning identified in previous GAO work. For example, the USGS lacks a strategic plan that identifies, among other things, the resources needed to achieve the EHP mission and goals for all key EHP functions, such as conducting applied research in seismology or urban risk assessments. Furthermore, the USGS has not performed a staffing needs analysis consistent with leading practices for the principles of effective strategic planning for the workforce, and this analysis may include succession planning and a data-based assessment of their critical skills and competencies needs. By developing a strategic plan that outlines the strategies, priorities, and resources needed to reach these goals and conducting an employment gap analysis, the USGS can better ensure that it has well-considered strategies for achieving outcome-oriented goals while Congress understands the trade-offs the USGS has made in applying its resources toward its goals.

The United States Geological Survey has made progress in implementing seismic stations; However, there are still some challenges to fully implementing ShakeAlert. The GAO found that the USGS did not follow best practices in establishing timelines, milestones, and timeframes for ShakeAlert implementation, nor did it complete its plan to coordinate outreach with stakeholders. By developing timelines and milestones, USGS will be able to track the completion of key activities that affect ShakeAlert’s total cost. By updating and completing its ShakeAlert outreach plan, the USGS can better ensure all stakeholders have a shared understanding of how to communicate and educate the public about the ShakeAlert system.

Engineers are installing a seismic early warning earthquake station on Mt. St. Helens

Why GAO study

Earthquakes and related hazards pose a major threat to people and infrastructure in the United States For example, 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude earthquakes struck western Searles Valley in California, in July 2019, causing more than $ 5 billion in damage. USGS is the lead federal agency to provide earthquake monitoring and notification. The US Geological Survey began implementing ShakeAlert, the earthquake early warning system, in California, Oregon, and Washington state in 2012. The Government Accountability Office has been asked to evaluate, among other things, USGS efforts to identify earthquake hazards. This report examines, among other things, (1) USGS actions to identify earthquake hazards, (2) the response of USGS actions to achieving its seismic risk mission with leading practices; And (3) what progress has been made by USGS and its partners in implementing ShakeAlert. The GAO evaluated agency guidance and other planning documents, such as the US Geological Survey’s ShakeAlert implementation plans. ShakeAlert Estimated Cost Assessment; Conducting field visits to selected cities; He interviewed federal and state officials, among others.

