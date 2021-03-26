Connect with us

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan – BBC News

The United States and Japan say North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan – the first such test since Joe Biden became president of the United States. According to UN Security Council resolutions, Pyongyang is banned from testing ballistic missiles, which are considered a threatening weapon. Japan and South Korea have rejected the test. North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea a few days later. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

