North Korea launches two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan – BBC News
The United States and Japan say North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan – the first such test since Joe Biden became president of the United States. According to UN Security Council resolutions, Pyongyang is banned from testing ballistic missiles, which are considered a threatening weapon. Japan and South Korea have rejected the test. North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea a few days later. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
