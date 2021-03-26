Uncategorized
The Colorado community deplores the loss of 10 – BBC News
Boulder, Colorado, is remembering 10 people who died in the city on Monday. The attack on the King Soopers market in Boulder ended when police arrested only one suspect. President Joe Biden has praised the police and father of the seven dead, and called on Congress to take stricter measures to control guns. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
