Nike and H&M anger China over Xinjiang cotton “concern” – BBC News





Nike and H&M retail giants are facing a backlash in China after Xinjiang forced labor to produce cotton after appearing concerned about its alleged use. Many Chinese have called for a boycott, celebrities have severed ties and e-commerce platforms have downgraded H&M. It happens this week that several Western countries have imposed sanctions on China. He is accused of committing serious human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source