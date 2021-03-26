EU leaders conduct talks to discuss Covid vaccine supplies – BBC News





EU leaders are almost coming together to discuss the supply of vaccines and improve distribution, as coronary virus cases continue to rise in several countries. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended the EU's decision to adopt coronavirus vaccines as the bloc struggles with delays in deployment. There is increasing pressure on EU nations to give other countries, such as the UK, much faster after getting vaccinated. The European Commission is seeking additional controls on vaccine exports. Such controls could affect UK supply, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of imposing "blockades". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted at the summit that "Europeans will ensure that they get the right share of vaccines".

