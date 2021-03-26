Dominion filed a $ 1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News





Dominion Voting Systems, a target of baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, filed a $ 1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the right-wing Fox News channel. he took part in a disinformation campaign against him “because the lies were good for Fox’s business.” In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the election was held against him. His allies promoted bizarre conspiracy theories about Dominion in support of Trump’s false claims. “The fox took a small flame of misinformation” and “turned it into a forest fire,” Dominion said in his lawsuit. A Fox spokesman said the network is “proud” of its coverage of the 2020 election, and described it as “in the highest tradition of American journalism.” The spokesman added that Fox will “forcefully defend this unfounded lawsuit in court.” #CNN #Newday #CNNEnpresa.



