It is a Georgian crime to provide food and water to voters





Georgian Republicans have approved the election bill, with voting rights advocates saying it is a bald attempt to remove voters. The new law sets new conditions for voter identification for absentee voters, empowers state officials to take over local election commissions, restricts the use of ballot boxes, and makes it a crime to queue for food and water for voters. The law is believed to be a win-win for former President Trump and his allies, who claimed widespread electoral fraud in the 2020 election. Trump himself pressured Georgian leaders to cancel Joe Biden’s victory in the state. President Biden said such bills are “sick” and “non-American.” Other Republican-led states are considering similar anti-voter laws, and are calling for federal laws to establish a national basis for voting rules. Lawyers said they were alarmed by the measures that will allow them to present numerous challenges to any voter registration and eligibility limit in Georgia, saying they could set a goal for colored voters. And Georgia’s Senate Democrats condemned the measures that launch the secretary of state as head of the state’s election committee and the measures that allow lawmakers to install his replacement, giving parliamentarians three out of five nominations. Pro-voting groups say giving the state new powers over regional elections leaves a tradition of local control and can create a scenario for state officials to prevent a region from securing election results. #CNN # News #DianneGallagher.



