Architects ponder community centers for the Tohoku earthquake ten years later





The architects behind 16 disaster relief shelters built in the aftermath of the Tohoku earthquake as part of the Toyo Ito Home-for-All project shared their ideas for buildings still in use as community centers.

The “Home for All” program has seen projects implemented in Japan to provide a respite for people affected by the disaster and aid long-term community rebuilding efforts.

The volunteer-run project saw the construction of 16 centers designed by Toyo Ito, Kazuyo Sejima, Riken Yamamoto, Astrid Klein, Mark Dytham, Yukinari Hisayama, Michiko Okano, Jun Yanagisawa, Tetsuo Kondo, Maki Onishi, and Yuki Hyakuda.

Top: Community Hall designed by Klein Diehamm Architecture. Above: Heita Home-for-All by Reiken Yamamoto and The Field Shop

This month marks the tenth anniversary of a magnitude 9.0 earthquake off the coast of the Pacific Ocean in Tohoku, which caused a devastating tsunami with waves of more than 40 meters high.

The Tohoku earthquake was the strongest earthquake ever recorded to hit Japan, killing 15,000 people and displacing over 200,000 others. The tsunami also flooded a power plant and caused the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

Heita Community Center features an open fireplace

Ten years after the disaster, the architects involved in the relief plan have thought about what the project would mean to them.

“A home for everyone has two purposes,” explained Japanese architect Toyo Ito, who founded the nonprofit.

First, it is a place where people want to congregate every day, even if they don’t have a particular reason to do so, said the Pritzker Prize winner. “The other purpose is to be a place where we can revisit the architecture that we have created.”

Klein Dytham Architecture’s Home-for-All

As part of the project, Klein Dytham Architecture built a community hall for Sōma City, which provides a safe, radiation-free indoor play area for children in Fukushima Prefecture.

“The home instills for everyone a sense of pride in the community during tough times,” said Tokyo-based architect Mark Detham, co-founder of Klein Dytham Architecture.

“They are not just simple temporary shelters, but they are built with love, care and pride, so that the community can feel at home.”

The hall provides children with a safe place to play

Riken Yanamoto and The Field Shop helped design rows of Heita’s makeshift dwellings organized around a community center with an open fireplace under a central chimney, where people could congregate on cool evenings.

SANAA built a steel-and-wood pavilion with an undulating roof along the Tsukihama coast for fishermen to rest and work in the shade. Chinese architect Yang Zhao built a concrete market for the same fishing community nearby.

Klein Detham builds a networked community hall for the Toyo Ito earthquake recovery program

“Personally, Home for Everyone is also a place where I learned things that I hadn’t thought of before,” said Kazuyo Sejima, one of the founders of Sana.

“When we had our first meeting, I asked what kind of house would be nice. One participant answered,“ We ​​swept it all away. Going forward, we will build our new city. We will build it by ourselves. I explained.

Fishermen’s Wing Yang Zhao of the Toyo Ito Reconstruction Project after the tsunami

“Up until that point, when I designed the architecture, it was because someone wanted me to come up with a design because there are certain circumstances and certain issues. I thought my participation was to complete these requests,” she continued.

“I learned in a profound way that instead, there was a need for us to think to ourselves about the kind of place that is really necessary and that we can and must create the future we will live in ourselves.”

All of the architects’ ideas were put together in a video released for the anniversary.

Photos provided by Home-for-All.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos