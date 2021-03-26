Turkish Uighurs are protesting against China amid concerns about countries deepening relations





Turkey has chosen the Chinese vaccine — rather than Western alternatives — as its main weapon against Covid. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

However, the Turks also take in tens of thousands of exiled Uighurs – and the two issues were discussed today when the Chinese Foreign Minister visited Turkey. China denies using vaccines as a political lever, but many Uyghurs are now plentiful for security reasons. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source