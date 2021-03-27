Volcano earthquake report for Saturday 27th March 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Saturday, March 27, 2021 00:50

00:50 AM

The world map shows volcanoes with shallow earthquakes (less than 20 km) in a radius of 20 km during the past 24 hours on March 27, 2021 The number in parentheses indicates the number of earthquakes.

Earthquakes were detected near: Acatenango (1 quake mag 3.4), Apaneca Range (1 quake mag 1.8), Bardarbunga (3 earthquakes between mag 0.9-1.8), Batur (1 quake mag 2.3), Brennisteinsfjöll (7 earthquakes between mag 0.2- 1.1), Carlisle (1 Mag 4.8 earthquake), Churchill (1 Mag 1.9 earthquake), Clear Lake (30 mag earthquakes between 0.1-2.3), Koso (4 earthquakes between Mag 0.6-1.6), Eldi (1 Mag 2.9 earthquake), Etna (5 earthquakes between Mag 1.2-2.2), Eyafjallajökull (1 Mag 1.9 earthquake), Fagradalsfjall (23 earthquakes between Mag 0.3-3.7), Golden Trout Creek (1 Mag earthquake 2.1), Gunung Simoning (Ranao Caldera) (1 Mag 2.1 earthquake) ), Herdubreid (6 earthquakes between Mag 0.3-1.3), Hrómundartindur (22 earthquakes between Mag 0.3-1.2), Huambo (1 Mag 3.6 earthquake), Katla (6 earthquakes between Mag 0.2-2.2), Kerlingarfjöll (1 Mag 1.1 earthquake) , Cresovic (37 earthquakes between Mag 0.1-1.8), Loki Fogruviol volcano (4 earthquakes between Mag 0.1-2.6), Nisyros (1 Mag 2.0 earthquake), Pele (10 earthquakes between Mag 0.3-1.0), Peyton de la Fournes (7 Earthquakes between Mag 0.2-1.7), Rikkians (59 quakes between Mag 0.2-2.1), Tana (4 earthquakes between Mag 2) .6-3.2), Taupo (1 Mag 1.0 earthquake) (updated 00h50)

Note: Earthquakes within 20 km of and depths of less than 20 km have been reported under active volcanoes. The list is not complete as many volcanoes are not subject to monitoring and / or high-resolution seismic data is not available to the public.

Volcanoes with recent earthquakes above degree 2 or more than 10 earthquakes are listed below:

Acatinango volcano (Guatemala): 3.4-magnitude earthquake A 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred 16 hours ago in the volcano. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is located at a depth of 1.0 km, 16 km northwest of the volcano. Earthquake details: 3.4 Municipio de Pochuta earthquake, 23 km southwest of Chimaltenango, Guatemala, 26 March 2021 2: 20 a.m. (GMT -6) (16 km WNW) All earthquakes at Acatinango Bator volcano (Bali): Magnitude 2.3 earthquake An earthquake of 2.3 magnitude occurred at the volcano 7 hours ago. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is located 13.0 km deep at a depth of 5 km north of the volcano. Earthquake details: 2.3 earthquake 33 km east of Singaraja, Bali, Indonesia, March 27, 2021 1:42 a.m. (GMT +8) (5 km N) All earthquakes in Paturkarlail volcano (Aleutian Islands): A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred With a magnitude of 4.8 in the volcano 10 hours ago. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is located at 12.7 km depth 16 km southeast from the volcano Earthquake details: 4.8 Bering Sea earthquake, 157 miles southwest of Unalaska, Aleutians West (California), Alaska, USA, 26 March 2021 5:41 AM (GMT-9) (16 km SE) All earthquakes at Lake Carlisle Clare (California) volcano: 30 earthquakes with magnitude 2.3 potential earthquake swarms: 30 earthquakes have occurred near (below) the volcano during the 23rd An hour, the last earthquake recorded 21 minutes ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 3.1 and 0.2 km. Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) 2.3 6 km NW Cobb, California, USA, 26 March 2021 12:21 AM (GMT-7) (15 km SO) 1.9 earthquake 6 km NW The Geysers, CA , USA, March 26, 2021 1:40 PM (GMT -7) (17 km south) 1.7 earthquake 6 km northwest of Cobb, California, USA, March 26, 2021 12:33 am (GMT -7) (15 Km S) 1.5 4 km earthquake northwest of The Jezers, California, USA, 26 March 2021 11:13 AM (GMT -7) (19 km S) 1.3 earthquake 6 km northwest of The Jezers, California, USA , March 25, 2021 6:42 p.m. (GMT -7) (17 km south) All earthquakes in Clear Lake Elde volcano (Iceland): An earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred in the volcano 24 hours ago with a magnitude of 2.9. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is 6.4 km deep, 14 km northeast of the volcano. Earthquake details: 2.9 km northwest earthquake in Recanista, Iceland, March 26, 2021 1:16 am (GMT). +0) (14 km northeast) all earthquakes are located at EldeyEldey at the start of Reykjanes Ridge off the SW tip in Iceland. Its highest elevation is at the top of Eldi Island, but most of the volcanic edifice is submerged. Several volcanic eruptions occurred in historical times, the last of which was in 1926, Volcano Etna (Italy): 5 earthquakes of 2.25 magnitude occurred near (under) the volcano within 20 hours, the last earthquake was recorded 1 hour 27 minutes ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 7.1 and 0.0 km Earthquake details: 2.2 earthquake 5.3 km west of Giare, Catania, Silesian, Italy, 27 March 2021 12:15 am (GMT +1) (12 km ESE) 1.7 earthquake 12 km W Milo (CT) , Italy, March 26, 2021 10:09 PM (GMT +1) (0 km NW) 1.4 earthquake 2 km northwest of Milo (CT), Italy, March 27, 2021 12:23 AM (GMT +1) (10 km ESE) 1.3 km NE Ragalna (CT), Italy, March 26, 2021 4:08 AM (GMT +1) (12 km SO) 1.2 Earthquake 1 km Northeast of Milo (CT), Italy, March 26, 2021 8:52 pm (GMT +1) (12 km E) All earthquakes at EtnaFagradalsfjall volcano (Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland): 23 earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.7 probable earthquake swarm: 23 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano within 16 hours, the last earthquake was Registered 5 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 6.6 and 0.1 km. Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) 3.7 2.5 km south of Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, March 26, 2021 10:58 AM (GMT +0) (2 km SSW) 1.3 earthquake 4.3 km south from Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, March 26, 2021 04:14 GMT (3 km south) 1.0 earthquake 1.2 km south of Fagradalsviel, Iceland, March 26, 2021 7:58 pm (GMT +0) (2 km northeast) 1.0 earthquake 3.0 km south of Fagradalsviel, Iceland, March 26, 2021 10:58 local time Greenwich (2 km south) earthquake 1.0 2.9 km south of Fagradsville, Iceland, March 26, 2021 11:06 GMT (2 km SW) All earthquakes at FagradalsfjallGolden Trout Creek volcano (California): a magnitude 2.1 earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter scale occurred at The volcano 6 hours ago. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is located 5.1 kilometers deep south of the volcano. Earthquake details: 2.1 earthquake 29 kilometers west from Olancha, California, USA, March 26, 2021 12:12 pm (GMT -7) (8 km south) all earthquakes in Golden Trout Creek Volcano Gunung Simoning (Ranao Caldera) (Sumatra) : 2.1 magnitude earthquake, 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred at the volcano 19 hours ago. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is located 10.0 km deep at a depth of 2 km northeast of the volcano. Earthquake details: 2.1 87 km south of Baturaja, Sumatra Selatan, Indonesia, March 26, 2021 12:55 PM (GMT +7) (2 km northeast) All earthquakes at Gunung Simoning (Ranao Caldera) Hromundartindor Volcano (Iceland): 22 earthquakes Magnitude of 1.2 earthquake swarm potential: 22 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano in 23 hours, the last earthquake recorded 1 hour 29 minutes ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 12.1 and 4.3 km. Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) 1.2 km W earthquake from Þrengsli, Iceland, March 26, 2021 1:09 a.m. (GMT +0) (16 km WSW) 1.2 quake 1.4 km WSW from rengsli, Iceland, March 26, 2021, 12 o’clock : 22 GMT (16 km WSW) 1.0 earthquake 1.4 km WSW from rengsli, Iceland, March 26, 2021 10:16 pm (GMT +0) (16 km WSW) 1.0 earthquake 1.3 km W from Þrengsli, Iceland, March 26, 2021 2 : 19 a.m. (GMT +0) (15 km WSW) 1.0 earthquake 1.4 km W from rengsli, Iceland, March 26, 2021 00:51 GMT (15 km WSW) all earthquakes in HrómundartindurHuambo Volcano (Peru): 3.6 magnitude earthquake A quake has occurred With a magnitude of 3.6 in the volcano 5 hours ago. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is located 12.0 km deep, 6 km northeast from the volcano. Earthquake details: 3.6 Provincia de Caylloma earthquake, 92 km northwest of Arequipa, Peru, March 26, 2021 3: 17 pm (GMT -5) (6 km northeast) All earthquakes in Huambucatla volcano (Iceland): 6 earthquakes of magnitude 2.26 degrees occurred near (the bottom) of the volcano in 15 hours, the last recorded 3 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 19.6 and 0.1 km Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) 2.2 km earthquake north of Goðabunga, Iceland, March 26, 2021 7:25 pm (GMT +0) (15 km NW) 2.0 earthquake 3.7 km northwest of Hábunga, Iceland, March 26, 2021, 7:24 am (GMT +0) (7 km SW) 1.6 earthquake 3.9 km northwest of Goðabunga, Iceland, March 26, 2021 8:35 pm (GMT +0) (12 km WNW) 1.2 3.6 km ESE earthquake from Goðabunga, Iceland, March 26, 2021, 7:21 pm (GMT +0) (6 km W) 0.2 earthquake 7.5 km southwest of Goðabunga, Iceland, March 26, 2021 10:09 pm (GMT +0) ( 14 km WSW) All earthquakes at KatlaKrísuvík volcano (Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland): 37 earthquakes with magnitude 1.8. Potential earthquake swarm: 37 earthquakes occurred near (below) the volcano within 22 hours, the last earthquake recorded was 32 minutes ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 11.2 and 0.4 km. Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) earthquake 1.8 km SW from Keilir, Iceland, March 26, 2021 10:23 am (GMT +0) (4 km W) 1.6 earthquake 0.9 km southwest from Keilir, Iceland, March 26, 2021 02: 26 GMT (4 km W) 1.5 2.0 km southwest of Keilir, Iceland, March 26, 2021 10:13 GMT (5 km W) 1.4 earthquake 0.9 km southwest of Keilir, Iceland, March 26, 2021 06:13 GMT ( 4 km W) 1.3 earthquake 1.5 km SSW from Keilir, Iceland, March 26, 2021 04:30 GMT (4 km W) All earthquakes at KrísuvíkLoki-Fögrufjöll volcano (Iceland): 4 earthquakes up to magnitude 2.64 earthquakes occurred near (under The volcano was within 4 hours, the last of which was recorded 13 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged from 5.2 to 1.8 km Earthquake details: 2.6 earthquake 7.1 km ENE from Hamarin, Iceland, March 26, 2021 8:05 a.m. (GMT +0) (7 km ENE) 0.7 earthquake 6.3 km ENE from Hamarin, Iceland, March 26 2021, 11:38 GMT (6 km ENE) 0.6 earthquake 11.9 km ESE from Hamarin, Iceland, March 26, 2021 11:38 a.m. (GMT +0) (11 km ESE) 0.1 11.9 km ESE earthquake from Hammarin, Iceland, MARCH 26, 2021 11:38 AM (GMT +0) (11 km ESE) All earthquakes at Loki-Fögrufjöll volcano Reykjanes volcano (Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland): 59 earthquakes with magnitude 2.1 earthquake swarm potential: 59 earthquakes occurred near (under The volcano during 20 hours, the last earthquake on record 4 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 7.6 and 0.1 km Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) 2.1 km NW R Recanista earthquake, Iceland, March 26, 2021 1:27 AM (GMT +0) (13 km WSW) 2.0 5.0 km NW Recanista earthquake, Iceland, March 26, 2021, 3:36 PM (GMT + 0) (13 km WSW) 2.0 km NW Rikyansta earthquake, Iceland, March 26, 2021 1:44 AM (GMT +0) (15 km WSW) 1.8 Earthquake 4.2 km NW Rikyansta, Iceland, March 26, 2021 3:20 a.m. (GMT +0) (11 km SW) 1.6 earthquake 3.7 km NW Rikiansta, Iceland, March 26, 2021 7:52 a.m. (GMT +0) ( 14 km WSW) All earthquakes in ReykjanesTana volcano (Aleutian Islands): 4 earthquakes of 3.24 magnitude occurred near (under) the volcano within 4 hours, and the last earthquake recorded was 4 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 2.0 and 0.2 km Earthquake details: 3.2 Aleutians West earthquake, 153 miles southwest of Unalaska, Aleutians West (CA), Alaska, USA, March 26, 2021, 17:03 GMT (4 km WNW) 3.0 earthquake Aleutians West, 153 miles southwest of Unalaska, Aleutians West (California), Alaska, USA, March 26, 2021, 17:27 GMT (4 km NW) 3.0 Aleutians West earthquake, 154 miles southwest of Unalaska, Alliance West (California), Alaska, USA, March 26, 2021, 11:47 AM (GMT-9) (4 km s) 2.6 earthquake 66 km west of Nikolsky, Alaska, USA, March 26, 2021, 12 : 03 pm (GMT-9) (4 km) all earthquakes at Tana

