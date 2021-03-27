Average mag. 5.9 Earthquake – East China Sea, 155 km north of Miyako Island, Miyakujima-shi, Okinawa, Japan, Saturday, March 27, 2021, 7:02 a.m. (GMT +9)





Mar 26 22:08 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 6 minutes. 26 Mar 22:10: Volume recalculated from 5.7 to 6.0. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 143.0 to 141.0 km (89 to 88 mi). Correction of the epicenter location of 14 km (8.7 mi) northwest towards 26 March 22:17: magnitude recalculated from 6.0 to 5.9. Depth of the blast center was recalculated from 141.0 to 142.0 km (88 to 88 miles). The epicenter location was corrected at 9.1 km (5.7 mi) in a WNW direction.

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake near Harara, Miyakojima-shi, Okinawa, Japan, was reported just 10 minutes ago by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 141 kilometers below the epicenter on the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 7:02 a.m. local time. The exact size, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) which recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9, and based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Perhaps a weak tremor was felt in Hirara (34400 region) located 146 km from the epicenter, and VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Okinawa City, Akemichi 1-18 / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Rattles, Shake / 2-5 seconds: About 0702 on March 27, 2021 Saturday morning, second story of our recently purchased home, shook sideways for more than 2 seconds. My wife and I felt like | 3 users found this interesting.

Ona Son, Okinawa (280.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds: very light vibration before a few seconds stronger vibration | 3 users found this interesting.

Naha, Okinawa Japan / MMI IV / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 seconds: I was in bed and my bed was shivering, and at that point I thought there must be an earthquake | 3 users found this interesting.

Joya, Okinawa City, Okinawa / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Shake and roll / 20-30 seconds: gentle vibration, which I can feel sitting in my chair. The light fixture was moving. | 2 users found this interesting.

Okinawa / Didn’t feel: I didn’t feel anything | 2 users found this interesting.

Chibana, Okinawa, Japan / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 1-2 seconds: I felt my bed move from foot to head 2-3 times. | One user found this interesting.

Katsurin Haibaro, Uruma City, Okinawa, Japan / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: While lying in bed, the bed began to swing slightly, faintly to the side. It is a heavy bed.

Yomitan-son, Nakagumi-gun, Okinawa / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Swing horizontally (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

Naha Shi (262.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Okinawa / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

1,374.3 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app)

USAF Kadena AB / Weak Shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 sec

278.6 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Soft shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Okinawa Japan / Weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 10-15 sec

Kane (289.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Jinwan, Okinawa / Moderate shaking (MMI V)

271.1 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 5-10 sec: Chitan

Okinawa Japan (265.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V)

Naha / weak shaking (MMI III)

Okinawa Japan / MMI II

Chatan, Okinawa (262 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 5-10 sec

276.8 km east from the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 5-10 sec

Issa, Jinwan, Okinawa / MMI (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 seconds

270.5 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

USAF Kadena AB / Weak Shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 sec

2 Chat / Soft Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec

Auroma / Weak Shaking (MMI III)

Foster Camp / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 sec

Okinawa, Japan / MMI III

272 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 sec

Jinwan City / MMI II

Chibana Shi Okinawa / Weak vibration (MMI III)

275 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Very short

271.8 km east from the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Okinawa Japan / Light Shaking (MMI IV)

Jinwan / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 79 km2 (= 31 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 15 km (10 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (refer to the map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, the most recent first (0 earthquakes so far, updated frequently): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

