Salmond re-enters Scottish politics: How does this affect the SNP? – BBC Newsnight





Former SNP leader Alex Salmond has announced that he will create a new pro-independence party that will run in the Scottish Parliamentary elections.

The former prime minister has said he will be among the candidates who will run for the Alba party on the regional lists. Other parties in Scotland, including the SNP, refused to return a man who was unfit for public office because he acknowledged his misconduct in his dealings with women, even admitting it in court. How can this political divorce from the independence movement affect a second referendum? And what difference can Salmond’s new party bring to the SNP? Newsnight’s Policy Editor, Lewis Goodall, reported. Along with Faisal Islam are former Scottish Prime Minister and now Alba party leader Alex Salmond and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

