The EU is missing a ban on the export of coronavirus vaccine – BBC News





European Union leaders have lifted a ban on vaccine exports after a long line with Anglo-Swedish manufacturer AstraZeneca. At Thursday’s summit, they provided protections in principle to tighten export controls. But a post-summit statement stressed the importance of the global supply chains needed to produce vaccines. AstraZeneca vaccine items are manufactured in several EU states. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said AstraZeneca needs to “catch up” with doses sent to the EU before exporting them elsewhere. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

