3.3M when Yemenis face a “humanitarian disaster”





CNN’s Becky Anderson has spoken with David Miliband, director general of the International Rescue Committee, about the catastrophic situation in Yemen. Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat announced a UN-backed proposal to end the six-year conflict in Yemen, including a ceasefire offer and the lifting of a sea and air blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. This proposal revealed after a recent investigation by CNN that not a single oil tanker could dock at the Hodeid port controlled by Houtid this year due to the blockade imposed by Saudi warships. CNN’s investigation sparked calls from UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths and WFP chief David Beasley to remove Saudi Arabia from its blockade and bring fuel into the country. #CNN #New.



