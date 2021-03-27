Nine UK citizens sanctioned by China for talking about human rights violations in Uyghur





Nine citizens in the UK, including five MPs, have been punished by China after alleging human rights violations against Uighur Muslims, saying they will "double" the campaign on the issue. The Foreign Ministry called the Chinese ambassador to the UK and said it was "unacceptable".

One of the MPs on the list, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former head of the Tory, said it was the duty of the electorate to speak out on behalf of the voiceless, and said the penalties were "honorable distinctiveness".



