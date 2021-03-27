Alex Salmond has launched the new pro-independence party Alba





Former Scottish Prime Minister Alex Salmond is betting on a return to public life by launching a new political party at the end of a dramatic week in Scottish politics. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Salmond has said he will be among the Alba Party candidates running in the May parliamentary elections, and said he wants to create a "majority for independence." His critics have said he has been discredited and questioned whether it was appropriate to return to public office.



