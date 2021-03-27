Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.3 Earthquake – Adriatic Sea, 69 km north of San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, Saturday, March 27, 2021 3:13 PM (GMT +1)





An average earthquake of 4.3 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

Mar 27 14:16 UTC: First to report: GFZ 3 minutes later Mar 27 14:45: Volume recalculated from 4.4 to 4.3. The epicenter location was corrected at 2.4 km (1.5 mi) northeast.

Update Saturday, March 27, 2021, 14:21

4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Giovanni Rotondo, Foggia Province, Puglia, Italy.

Earthquake 4.4 Mar 27 3:13 pm (GMT +1)

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was reported in the early afternoon near San Giovanni Rotondo, Provincia di Foggia, Puglia, Italy, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake struck on Saturday March 27, 2021 at 3:13 pm Local time in a shallow depth of 10 km. Shallow earthquakes are felt by people with more force than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. It caused no major damage, but probably many people felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt in Lido del Sol (District 28) located 44 km from the epicenter, and Sanikandro Garganico (15,800 residents) 55 km away. Weak vibrations include San Giovanni Rotondo (26200) located 67 km from the epicenter, Termoli (31,000 inhabitants) 72 km away, San Severo (54900) 76 km away, Manfredonia (population 52900) 77 km away, Vastu (30,400) ) 90 km, Foggia (population 137,000) 96 km.

Date and time: March 27, 2021 14:13:39 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Saturday, March 27, 2021 3:13 PM (GMT +1) Size: 4.3 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 42.33 ° N / 15.77 ° E (Adriatic Sea, Italy) Nearest volcano: Vesuvius (202 km / 126 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 46 km (28 mi) north of Santa Barbara-Ripa (population: 10) -> See nearby earthquakes ! 57 km (36 mi) NNE of Sannicandro Garganico (Provincia di Foggia) (Population: 15,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 69 km (43 miles) north of San Giovanni Rotondo (population: 26,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 74 km (46 mi) ENE of Termoli (population: 31,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 79 km (49 mi) northeast of San Severo (population: 54,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 79 km (49 miles) north of Manfredonia (pop: 52900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 91 km (56 mi) ENE of Vastu (Provincia di Chieti) (population: 30,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 99 km (61 mi) north of Foggia (population: 137,000)) -> See earthquakes nearby! 163 km (101 miles) northwest Bali (Population: 277,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 273 km (170 mi) ENE from Rome (population: 2,318,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 152 km (95 mi) west of Mlgate Island (population: 1,090) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: dense clouds 14 ° C (57 ° F), humidity: 72%, winds: 6 m / s (12 knots) from ESE Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Estimated outgoing energy : 1.8 × 1011 joules (49.4 MWh, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) More information

Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don't feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts.

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource 4.310 km Adriatic, Italy GFZ User reports of this earthquake (5)

San Giorgio Castle (194.1 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / No hair: non-sentito. (Reported by our app)

209.1 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

San Giorgio Castle (194.1 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible (reported through our app) 193.5 km WNW of the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel: I didn’t hear it, Porto Sant Elpidio (reported through our app)

Napoli / moderate vibration (MMI V)

