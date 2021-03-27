Anti-government protests shake Senegal – BBC News





Senegal has experienced the worst civil unrest in more than a decade. Thousands of young people took to the streets earlier this month in protests against the government. The West African nation is often seen as a model of democracy, but the country's economy has suffered during the pandemic. The World Bank says about one in three young people are unemployed or outsourced.

