Anti-government protests shake Senegal – BBC News

Senegal has experienced the worst civil unrest in more than a decade. Thousands of young people took to the streets earlier this month in protests against the government. The West African nation is often seen as a model of democracy, but the country’s economy has suffered during the pandemic. The World Bank says about one in three young people are unemployed or outsourced. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

Related Topics: