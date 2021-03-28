The country is celebrating the fifty-seventh anniversary of the Good Friday earthquake





Damage to Fourth Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska, due to the Good Friday earthquake of 1964. Photo provided by the US Army.

On March 27, 1964, Alaska was affected by the Good Friday earthquake, the second largest earthquake ever recorded, with a magnitude of 9.2.

The state experienced nearly five minutes of violent shaking focused on Prince William Sound, forever changing Alaskan lives and changing the nation’s geography.

One hundred and 32 people were killed in the quake, of whom 118 were missing due to the tidal waves that reached the shore in some coastal areas before the tremors stopped.

On average, Alaska experiences a 7.0 or greater earthquake every year.

Governor Mike Dunlevi announced March 21-27 Tsunami Awareness Week and encouraged the public to learn more about the warning signs of the tsunami, identify evacuation routes to areas outside of tsunami zones and practice earthquake and tsunami safety drills.

“In Alaska we have more earthquakes than the rest of the United States combined, but when we talk about earthquakes in Alaska, we must also talk about tsunamis. While earthquakes can affect all areas of the state, the additional lethal force of tsunamis makes it imperative that we prepare. Both of them at once, “said Paul Nelson, director of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Tsunami ready-made program, community sirens, emergency warning system, and tsunami education within communities combined to make Alaska well prepared for a tsunami response. Several tsunami warnings in the past decade have shown that Alaskan communities are prepared to take action when needed.”

