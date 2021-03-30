Boris Johnson calls for “extreme caution” as England eases – BBC News





The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has called for caution as he begins to remove the closure in England. Boris Johnson said he hopes the blockade will be final but the public must continue to comply with the rules and the vaccines must be effective. After a three-month period of closure, people in England can visit relatives and friends outside their surrounding area, as long as they are away. Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis courts may be reopened but holidays abroad are still prohibited. They have now included more than half of the adult population in the UK. But there is still concern about the impact of the third wave of infection in the EU. Sophie Raworth is presented at BBC News Ten by health editor Hugh Pym and sports editor Dan Roan.

