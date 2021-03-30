Chauvin murder trial: see initial arguments (contains graphic video)





Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on George Floyd’s head and neck for 4 minutes and 45 seconds when Floyd shouted for help, was on his neck when Floyd attacked and had a seizure for 53 seconds, and then had no response from Floyd. 3 minutes and 51 seconds later, the prosecutor said he opened the statements at Chauvin’s criminal trial. In response, attorney Eric Nelson sought to raise questions about the exact cause of Floyden’s death, saying it was not Chauvin’s knee, but a combination of drug use and pre-existing health problems. He also defended Chauvin’s actions within proper training. #CNN # News #GeorgeFloyd.



