



March 30, 2021 – Nine earthquakes were recorded in the Adriatic Sea in the last 56 hours, felt by citizens from Split to Senge.

24 SATA reported that on Monday, March 30, shortly after 10 p.m., residents in the wider Split area felt an earthquake. Defeated citizens reported that they had felt an earthquake in Split, Castilla, Glaves and Senge

The EMSC reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale and that the epicenter was 52 km from Vila Lucca. Shortly before that, there was a magnitude 2.9 earthquake with its epicenter 30 km from Comica in Vis.

One of the witnesses said, “There was a rumble, it shook for a short time but strongly.” Another said, “Purrs for 6-7 seconds and shook for a short time.” Another read “I was really scared, I shook well.” Split singer Marijan Ban even took to Twitter to confirm he was feeling earthquake, too.

The first report of the earthquake arrived at 10:20 PM from Kaštel Sućurac. Management stated that this was the ninth earthquake to hit the Adriatic Sea in the last 56 hours.

Shortly thereafter, seismologists from the seismological service announced that at 22:17 they had recorded an earthquake whose epicenter was 3 km southeast of Maovici near Frelika, meaning that the Split area was shaken by three earthquakes a few minutes apart!

Over the past few days, several slightly stronger earthquakes have been recorded in the Adriatic Sea, in waters near Split. The strongest to date was 5.5 on the Richter scale.

None of these earthquakes were strong enough to cause any damage.

EMSC was established in 1975 on the recommendation of the European Seismological Committee, given that the Euro-Mediterranean area showed potentially dangerous seismic activity. It is headquartered in Bruyères le Châtel, a municipality in the southern suburbs of Paris, and is a non-profit, non-governmental organization.

EMSC uses a unique earthquake detection system thanks to the collaborative work of eyewitnesses and data collection from seismology institutes provided by 85 institutes as members of 56 different countries, giving users real-time seismic information of seismic events.

To read more about news in Croatia, follow the dedicated TCN page.

