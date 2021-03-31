There is a “swarm of earthquakes” in southern Utah, but scientists say there is no cause for concern





Milford, Beaver County – Scientists say dozens of small earthquakes recorded in Beaver County over the past week, including a pair of magnitude 3 earthquakes in recent days, are likely caused by underground fluid bubbles but no cause To worry.

The United States Geological Survey recorded at least 60 small earthquakes, most of them in the past week, as of Tuesday afternoon. The largest of these were earthquakes measuring 3.2 and 3.0 magnitude and their epicenter was about 5 miles southwest of Milford on Monday.

So far, all but six, according to agency data, have been below 2.5 points over the past week. It was the weakest magnitude 0.8 earthquake recorded early Tuesday morning.

This map, prepared by the US Geological Survey, shows 61 earthquakes that occurred near Milford between Tuesday March 23 and 4 pm Tuesday March 30, 2021. The orange dots indicate more recent activity. So far none of them have been larger than 3.2 degrees. (Photo: U.S. Geological Survey)

The recent patterns have caught the attention of University of Utah seismologists because they are very different from last year’s magnitude 5.7 earthquake in Magna, or most earthquakes in general. Experts said they were unable to find an apparent major shock that triggered the series of earthquakes.

Catherine Weeden is a research scientist at seismograph stations at the University of Utah. He said it appeared to be an example of an “earthquake swarm” instead, or earthquakes caused by other underground movements.

“These swarms tend to be associated with hydrothermal fluids – hot water,” she explained in an interview with KSL.com on Tuesday. “We don’t always know what causes swarm, but it does tend to be associated with hydrothermal activity.”

She noted that many earthquakes near Yellowstone National Park have the same cause.

Currently there is an active parabolic swarm located south of Milford, Utah. An earthquake swarm is a sequence of an earthquake with no apparent major shock. Flocks of the formula are often associated with fluid or in areas of weak crust.

Milford South Parabolic Squadron unlike Magna eq where

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Bl6bLKH6h0

– UUSS (UUSSquake) March 30, 2021

The location of the earthquakes is not exactly a surprise to scientists. Whidden said they happen to be farther from the Wasatch fault, but it’s an area that has seen seismic activity since at least as far back as 1908, a time when a magnitude 5 earthquake shook the area. There were a few 4s and 3s between then and the series of earthquakes that started over the past week.

It is unclear when the swarm could subside. The good news is that the scientists said that the swarm does not mean that there is a larger earthquake on the horizon.

“We could have bigger earthquakes as part of the swarm, but I would be surprised if we had a really large earthquake as a result of this. It tends to be smaller and a lot of smaller earthquakes,” she said.

If anything, the earthquakes are just a reminder that Utah is a region prone to seismic activity.

“We could be hit by a large and destructive earthquake at any time,” she added. “The best thing we can do is prepare.”

