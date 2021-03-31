‘You’ll probably trust your opinion’ – says psychologist Adam Grant about vaccines





We previously reported attempts to win over people who are reluctant to take the Covid vaccine. But it is not limited to a particular age or ethnic group.

Look at France or America, and there are people who question the owner. Rather than completely ignoring ignorance or science, it is often a distrust of authority. So what is the best way to get people on board: celebrities, experts, political leaders? Psychologist Adam Grant has written about this kind of dilemma in his book 'Think Again'. We talked to him and asked him how he would deal with the vaccine doubt.



