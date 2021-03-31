Shah Rukh Khan about Bollywood, Hollywood and religion





He may have been known as the King of Bollywood, but he is also one of the highest paid actors in the world. Shah Rukh Khan, the leading man in Indian cinema, has had a prosperous career over the last twenty-five years. Fatima Manji went to London to promote her latest film – “Dilwale”. Subscribe to more like this every day: http://bit.ly/1epe41j

Dangerous world: http://bit.ly/1JCsSYb

The news explained: http://bit.ly/1epgay4

Music: http://bit.ly/1RVTRNy

Technology: http://bit.ly/1LI1K9y

Like us on Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1wQ1Gty

Follow us on Twitter: http://bit.ly/1mFUjBD .



source